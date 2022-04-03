Ohanaeze: It’s up to Buhari to zone presidency to the S’East

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on President Muhammad Buhari, as the leader of the party in power and president of the country, to pick his successor to South East geopolitical zone of the country.

The National Publicity Secretary of the apex Igbo body, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, while answering questions from Sunday Telegraph in Enugu, weekend, said Ohanaeze expects the two main political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone their presidential tickets to South East, in the 2023 presidential elections.

Ogbonnia however said that the onus was on President Buhari to lead the way for PDP to take a cue.

He said President Buhari should emulate former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who in 2017 single-handedly picked late President Musa Y’Ardua from Katsina State to succeed him.

The Ohanaeze spokesperson said that it is interest of justice, equity and fair play that the next president of Nigeria comes from South East. He said that a president of Igbo extraction in 2023 will heal wounds and calm agitations for self determination heating up the region.

