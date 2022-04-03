News Top Stories

Ohanaeze: It’s up to Buhari to zone presidency to the S’East

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU Comment(0)

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on President Muhammad Buhari, as the leader of the party in power and president of the country, to pick his successor to South East geopolitical zone of the country.

 

The National Publicity Secretary of the apex Igbo body, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, while answering questions from Sunday Telegraph in Enugu, weekend, said Ohanaeze expects the two main political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone their presidential tickets to South East, in the 2023 presidential elections.

Ogbonnia however said that the onus was on President Buhari to lead the way for PDP to take a cue.

 

He said President Buhari should emulate former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who in 2017 single-handedly picked late President Musa Y’Ardua from Katsina State to succeed him.

The Ohanaeze spokesperson said that it is interest of justice, equity and fair play that the next president of Nigeria comes from South East. He said that a president of Igbo extraction in 2023 will heal wounds and calm agitations for self determination heating up the region.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kalu to join Christ Embassy congregation

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, will on Sunday, December 13 join other worshippers at the Christ Embassy Church, Oregun, Lagos. Kalu, although of Catholic denomination, is known for his non-discrimination against religious faiths, and will use the opportunity to appreciate God for his unconditional love, […]
News Top Stories

Governorship primary: Tension in Osun as APC factions lock horns

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

•Police may declare stay-at-home order …trade blame over violence There is palpable tension between two factions jostling for the governorship ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of today’s primaries to pick candidates for the July 16 election on Saturday. Three aspirants will be vying to be candidates of the APC and they […]
News Top Stories

Bandits kill 17, 1 Policeman in Katsina

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani

Katsina State Police Command has confirmed that daredevil bandits in their numbers have killed 17 people and one police officer in Duskuru Village of Dandume L.G.A of Katsina State. The command’s spokesperson, SP Gambo Isa, who confirmed the attack and the killing of the people said about 300 bandits armed with AK47 rifles, attacked the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica