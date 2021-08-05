News

Ohanaeze kicks as herders kill elderly woman, others

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

An elderly woman identified as Mrs Anna was among eight people killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Okpokwu Mgbuji community in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Sunday. The deceased was said to have recently buried her daughter, Chinyere Ede and son-in-law, Japhet Ede, who were killed in earlier attack carried out by herdsmen in the community. It was gathered that the couple were killed alongside two others on May 27, 2021, at Okpokwu Mgbuji. They were laid to rest on July 22. In another development, the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enuhi State chapter has condemned in strong terms the killing of the people of Okpokwu-Mgbuji. In a statement released to journalists in Enugu yesterday and signed by Prof. Fred Odo Eze and Dcn. Malachy Chuma Ochie, President and Secretary, respectively, Ohanaeze said: “The unwarranted invasion and wanton

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NAPTIP wants office in Bayelsa to pursue trafficking cases

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has asked the Bayelsa Government to provide it an office accommodation to enable it to pursue trafficking cases. The NAPTIP Director General, Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, made the request when King Alfred-Papapreye Diete-Spiff of Amanyanabo of Twon Brass, Bayelsa, paid her a visit in her […]
News

Alleged N5m fraud: EFCC arraigns Benue Assembly Deputy Speaker, Clerk

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi Zonal Office, has arraigned the Deputy Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Christopher Adaji, and the Clerk of the House, Torese Agena, before Justice S. O. Itodo, of the Benue State High Court, Makurdi. The duo are standing trial for their complicity in an alleged fraud […]
News

PDP to FG: Nigerians can’t afford new fuel, electricity price regimes

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the Federal Government that Nigerians cannot afford the new fuel and electricity price regimes that came into effect last week.   The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the attempt by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to justify […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica