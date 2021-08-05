Ohanaeze kicks as herders kill elderly woman, others

An elderly woman identified as Mrs Anna was among eight people killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Okpokwu Mgbuji community in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Sunday. The deceased was said to have recently buried her daughter, Chinyere Ede and son-in-law, Japhet Ede, who were killed in earlier attack carried out by herdsmen in the community. It was gathered that the couple were killed alongside two others on May 27, 2021, at Okpokwu Mgbuji. They were laid to rest on July 22. In another development, the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enuhi State chapter has condemned in strong terms the killing of the people of Okpokwu-Mgbuji. In a statement released to journalists in Enugu yesterday and signed by Prof. Fred Odo Eze and Dcn. Malachy Chuma Ochie, President and Secretary, respectively, Ohanaeze said: “The unwarranted invasion and wanton
