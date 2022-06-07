Ohanaeze laments Owo killings

Pan-Igbo socio cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has condemned the massacre of worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State. The National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, said in a statement yesterday that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Ambassador George Obiozor is not happy with the development. The group said: “This unbridled massacre of innocent worshippers in Ondo State and demands that the security agencies should smoke out these cowardly murderers wherever they may be and bring them to justice.” It added: “Ohanaeze is worried at the lowest ebb and utter disregard for the sanctity of human life that has insidiously become the Nigerian character. More worrisome is the porosity of Nigerian borders that have become a freeway for all categories of persons into the country. “Ohanaeze recalls that the Owo massacre is coming only one week after the abduction, by suspected Fulani herdsmen, of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Grace, Dr. Samuel Uche and two other clergymen in Abia State”.
Related Articles
believe in Nigeria, justice, equity – Bauchi gov
Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, yesterday said he is a firm believer in Nigeria, justice and equity and I abhor sectionalism, nepotism and division. Mohammed was speaking while interacting with stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Yenegoa, Bayelsa State. This was contained in a statement by Lawal Muazu, New Media aide to the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fire burns INEC Data Processing Centre in Kano
A morning fire outbreak at the INEC Data Processing Centre (DPC) located at the premises of the Commission’s state office in Kano consumed several electoral materials. Festus Okoye, chair of INEC Information and Voters Education department said the physical items burnt include Industrial Printers used for the printing of the voter register, Laser Jet Printers, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Traders resume business as normalcy returns to Aba
Commercial activities gradually returned yesterday in Aba, Abia State as traders and residents went for their various businesses without fear of molestation following #EndSARS protest which rocked the state. Major and minor markets which were opened for businesses had limited buyers as the city was yet to fully recover from trouble emanating from the recent […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)