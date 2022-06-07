News Top Stories

Ohanaeze laments Owo killings

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, ENUGU

Pan-Igbo socio cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has condemned the massacre of worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State. The National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, said in a statement yesterday  that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Ambassador George Obiozor is not happy with the development. The group said: “This unbridled massacre of innocent worshippers in Ondo State and demands that the security agencies should smoke out these cowardly murderers wherever they may be and bring them to justice.” It added: “Ohanaeze is worried at the lowest ebb and utter disregard for the sanctity of human life that has insidiously become the Nigerian character. More worrisome is the porosity of Nigerian borders that have become a freeway for all categories of persons into the country. “Ohanaeze recalls that the Owo massacre is coming only one week after the abduction, by suspected Fulani herdsmen, of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Grace, Dr. Samuel Uche and two other clergymen in Abia State”.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

