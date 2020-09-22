News

Ohanaeze lauds Buhari, INEC, others over hitch-free Edo poll

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU Comment(0)

Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for ensuring fair, credible and transparent governorship election in Edo State last Saturday.

The group said that the Edo election has shown that Nigeria would have credible elections or otherwise depending on the political  will of those in power.

 

Speaking to New Telegraph on the outcome of the elections, Chief Emeka Attamah, special adviser on media to President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo said that the lesson from Edo election was that free and fair election was possible in Nigeria depending on the political will of those in power at any point in time.

 

Ohanaeze, however, extolled the determination and courage of Edo people who came out in their numbers with a resolution to make their votes count.

