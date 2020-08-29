Ohanaeze lauds Madu as Canadian Justice Minister

Pan – Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday congratulated the newly appointed first black Minister of Justice and Solicitor General of Canada, Nigerian-born Kelechi Madu (aka Kaycee). The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, in a congratulatory message issued by his Media Adviser, Chief Emeka Attamah, said Ohanaeze Ndigbo was highly honoured by the exploits of Kaycee Madu in far away Europe as an Igbo son.

Nwodo noted that Madu had contested and won a seat into the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, representing the electoral district of Edmonton -South West from where he was appointed and sworn in as Minister of Justice and Solicitor General by the premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney, on April 30.

The President General, on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, extolled the sterling qualities of Kaycee Madu as well as other Igbo sons and daughters who have excelled so much outside the country such as the recently appointed first black Vice Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University in the UK, Prof. Charles Egbu. Nwodo said the exploits of Igbo sons and daughters both within and outside the country are indices of the cerebral capability and ingenuity of the people which Nigeria could exploit to advance its development

