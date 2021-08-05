Ohanaeze lauds Nigerian Army on security in S’East

The pan-Igbo cultural organisation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has commended the Nigerian Army for its sacrifice in restoring security and peace in the South-East and nation at large. The President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Prof. George Obiozor, gave the commendation yesterday, when the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, visited him in his office in Enugu. Obiozor, who expressed delight over the GOC’s visit to the Ohaneze House, said that “without peace, nations could never progress. And, without the armed forces, we will have more problems.

They are the pillars of Nigeria’s unity.” The Ohanaeze leader also described the Nigerian Army as one of the best in Africa, even as he urged the various armed forces to sustain their efforts toward ensuring peace and security across the country. Responding, Lagbaja described Ohanaeze Ndigbo as a key stakeholder in managing the affairs within the division’s core ‘Area of Responsibility (AOR),’ saying: “Nigerian Army is an instrument of the state that helps to ensure peace, security and stable economic activities.”

The GOC also added that the army chose to partner all stakeholders in order to achieve its mandate, just as he commended the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo for advising against the threat by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to use force to enforce its planned weekly sit-athome order in the zone.

