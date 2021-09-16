News

Ohanaeze lauds Ugwuanyi for signing anti-open grazing law

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

Pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday lauded Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for signing into law a bill by the Enugu State House of Assembly on anti-open grazing. Ugwuanyi had on Tuesday signed the anti-open grazing bill into law, at the Government House, Enugu.

The bill, which was for a law to prohibit open grazing, regulate cattle ranching and for connected purposes, was recently passed by the Enugu State House of Assembly. Recall that Ohanaeze Ndigbo at a recent meeting with the South-East governors at the Government House, Owerri, Imo State, urged all the governors in the region to put machinery in motion for laws on anti-open grazing. In a statement signed by Chief Alex Ogbonnia and made available to journalists in Enugu yesterday, Ohanaeze explained that her position was rooted in its philosophy for peace and unity in the country. Ohanaeze reiterated its position that the major source of conflict between the herdsmen and the Igbo indigenous farmers was the unconscionable open grazing by herdsmen.

“Nothing can be as disheartening as waking up in the morning to discover that one’s farm has been ravaged by cows. The worst is that any form of protestation by the indigenes against the wilful damage will be met with all forms of attacks including, kidnapping, torture, maiming and in some cases killing.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC crisis: Amaechi’s loyalists threaten to burn down Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

  S ome members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday threatened to burn down Rivers State if Governor Nyesom Wike and Senator Magnus Abe take any action that would lead to the suspension of Amaechi from the ruling party.   In a viral video, the spokesman […]
News

Eight UniAbuja students win N2.2m research grants

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Eight undergraduate students of the University of Abuja have won N2.2 million as research grants from the university’s Centre for Undergraduate Research Fund. Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who spoke at the maiden undergraduate research day with the theme: ‘Promoting National Development Through Research,’ yesterday in Abuja, pledged to increase investment on research […]
News Top Stories

Mohammed’s committee: How PDP govs, leaders sabotaged Atiku in 2019

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

• Candidate’s statesmanship, a weakness in north • We can’t win with S’East, S’South alone • Govs put themselves above party, some feared Buhari   • Corporate organisations embargoed from financing PDP     The 2019 Election Review Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed how some governors of the party and other […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica