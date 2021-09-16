Ohanaeze lauds Ugwuanyi for signing anti-open grazing law

Pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday lauded Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for signing into law a bill by the Enugu State House of Assembly on anti-open grazing. Ugwuanyi had on Tuesday signed the anti-open grazing bill into law, at the Government House, Enugu.

The bill, which was for a law to prohibit open grazing, regulate cattle ranching and for connected purposes, was recently passed by the Enugu State House of Assembly. Recall that Ohanaeze Ndigbo at a recent meeting with the South-East governors at the Government House, Owerri, Imo State, urged all the governors in the region to put machinery in motion for laws on anti-open grazing. In a statement signed by Chief Alex Ogbonnia and made available to journalists in Enugu yesterday, Ohanaeze explained that her position was rooted in its philosophy for peace and unity in the country. Ohanaeze reiterated its position that the major source of conflict between the herdsmen and the Igbo indigenous farmers was the unconscionable open grazing by herdsmen.

“Nothing can be as disheartening as waking up in the morning to discover that one’s farm has been ravaged by cows. The worst is that any form of protestation by the indigenes against the wilful damage will be met with all forms of attacks including, kidnapping, torture, maiming and in some cases killing.

