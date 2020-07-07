Ohanaeze lauds Uzodinma over improved security measures in Imo

President-General of South-East socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo yesterday commended Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma on how the governor had improved security in the state in the last few months of his administration.

Nwodo, who spoke to newsmen after a closeddoor meeting with Uzodimma also advised Imolites, including traditional rulers, town union leaders and the media to join hands with the governor to realise his vision of securing their lives and property.

The Ohanaeze President said he was in Owerri on a routine consultation with Uzodimma and other governors of the South-East, particularly to have a-first-hand information on goings on in the region.

He said the governor had distinguished himself going by the security measures he had put in place in the state in the last few months of his administration, assuring Uzodinma that Ohanaeze was favourably disposed to Igbo unity and indeed Nigerian unity as South-East as region must hook unto the national grid, and work in partnership with the Federal Government and its policies for the overall interest of the people.

