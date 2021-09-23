News

Ohanaeze: Mailafia, man of courage, selflessness

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The Pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has expressed shock over the passing on of former Central Bank Deputy Governor, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia. In a release made available to journalists in Enugu yesterday and signed by Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the group said it received the news of the passing of “a compatriot, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia with a rude shock and innermost pain.” Ohanaeze described Mailafia as a generous spirit whose active conscience has helped in many ways to sustain the hope of his people and the corporate existence of Nigeria.

The group said he was one of the rare selfless Nigerians who could sacrifice a juicy political appointment in other to make a statement about the abhorrent treatment meted to his people on a daily basis. The statement reads: “The most endearing message to humanity is his uncompromising stand that the Middle Belt should apologise to the Igbo for their atrocious roles shortly before and during the Nigeria-Biafra civil war between 1967 and 1970.

“On May 19, 2021, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, leading a group of Middle Belt scholars, stated: Ndigbo, we are on our knees begging you to forgive us for the sins we committed against you, against God and against humanity… we swear by the graves of our venerable warrior ancestors, the graves of the millions of your and our people who perished in Biafra Land, and we swear by everything we hold most sacred, that we shall never stand against you in life or in death.

