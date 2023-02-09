Ohanaeze mobilises support for Obi, makes passionate plea against insecurity

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has officially thrown its weight behind the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, ahead of the February 25 presidential election. The apex Igbo group in a statement tagged: “A message to the sons and daughters of Igboland,” signed by Dr Alex Ogbonnia, the National Publicity Secretary, made available to journalists in Enugu yesterday, said it’s time for the Igbo, irrespective of political leaning, to make a united push for one of their own to be president of Nigeria. Ohanaeze also enjoined other Nigerians to see Peter Obi as a universal and Nigerian citizen with the competency, integrity and compassion to lead the country at this critical juncture of the nation’s socioeconomic and political journey.

“It is to this end, that Ohanaeze insists that going by the political culture of sharing, zoning and rotation of power, which have been in existence since Nigeria came into existence; it is the turn of the South East to produce a president for Nigeria in 2023,” the statement noted. The group recalls that a delegation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by the late Prof George Obiozor met with the British High Commission, Abuja; Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief E K Clark, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the Northern Leaders, etc, to explain the irrevocable position of the South East and her predicaments.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo watched with keen interest, sadness and reproach, cash and carry politics, conspiracy, cold intrigues, betrayals, hypocrisy, opportunism, and other forms of machinations within the mainstream political parties against the South East, even from the least expected. “One of the presidential aspirants was very allergic to the manifest sleaze, corruption, betrayals and bourgeois transactions that took over the mainstream political parties. It was against Mr Peter Gregory Obi from Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, South Eastern Nigeria. “And today, the Obi- Datti movement has become an enviable irreversible, irrepressible and formidable structure in Nigeria.” “The Secretary- General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Amb Emuchay (MFR), expressed profound gratitude that Nigerians from the North, East, West and South have endorsed our son.”

Ohanaeze, therefore, called on South East governors led by Engr Dave Umahi, religious leaders, South East traditional rulers, market associations, town unions, women organisations, student bodies and Igbo vigilance groups to rise in one voice to condemn and tackle the insecurity in their respective jurisdictions.

