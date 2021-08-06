News

Ohanaeze Ndigbo appoints National Patron

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide has aoointed Chief Daniel Orji as its National Patron.

The appointment was made through a three-signature letter of appointment jointly presented to Chief Daniel by the group’s President, Barrister Basil Onuorah, and Director General Strategic Planning and Implementations, Amb. Tony Chiemelu Obizoba, in Abuja, on Friday.

In his acceptance remarks, Chief Daniel Orji told newsmen that he was first and foremost delighted as an Igbo man to be considered for being the national patron, while promising to try his best for the good of Igbo people.

