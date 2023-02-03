News

Ohanaeze Ndigbo insists on fuel subsidy removal

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

A chieftain of the Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Ezenwo Anichukwu, has reacted to the lingering fuel crisis in Nigeria, saying that the group’s position was that fuel subsidy must be removed as the way out of the present mess. Speaking with journalists yesterday on the fuel scarcity, which has led to long queues across the nation, the Igbo apex body member and businessman, maintained that the very essence of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government had been defeated.

He said that it was unacceptable anywhere in the world for the government to continue to spend N6 trillion yearly on fuel subsidy, yet it was unhelpful, noting that citizens had continued to groan as they purchased litres of fuel at high price. According to him, it is tantamount to double charges as citizens buy fuel at high prices far above the approved pump price on one side, and the government still pays for subsidies on the other side. Anichukwu noted: “As a management economist, I don’t see any reasonability in the government spending N6 trillion on fuel subsidies. “The Group Managing Director (of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited) should be courageous enough to tender the proposal for subsidy removal at the Federal Executive Council for approval.”

Reacting to the recent approval by the Federal Executive Council for NNPCL to construct 44 roads across the six geopolitical zones, the Ohanaeze chieftain described it as a good development. Meanwhile, although the situation has not totally normalised, New Telegraph observed that queues are gradually easing at some filling stations within and around the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

‘Only 35% of vaccines assessed, 4% of Bayelsans vaccinated’

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

AsvaccinationagainstCOVID- 19 goes on in other states of the federation, Bayelsa State has been identified as having accessed only 35 per cent of the vaccine while only four per cent of the total population are said to have been vaccinated. This was revealed yesterday in Yenagoa during a one-day media workshop organised by the Breakthrough […]
News Top Stories

Pension: PenCom releases revised guidelines for PFAs

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, ABUJA

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has mandated Pension Funds Administrators (PFAs) to ensure that documentation preparatory to the retirement of Retirement Savings Account (RSA)-holder is provided and concluded within a period of four months prior to the date of resignation.   Similarly, a PFA shall properly enlighten the prospective retiree on features of the two […]
News Top Stories

Buhari confers NNOM award on three Nigerian scholars

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

…recipients get N10m eac   President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred the Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) Award for years 2020 and 2021 on three Nigerians who distinguished themselves in the field of medicine and science.   He expressed the belief that Nigeria’s collective future rests on active participation in science and technology. The recipients, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica