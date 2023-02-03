Ohanaeze Ndigbo insists on fuel subsidy removal

A chieftain of the Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Ezenwo Anichukwu, has reacted to the lingering fuel crisis in Nigeria, saying that the group’s position was that fuel subsidy must be removed as the way out of the present mess. Speaking with journalists yesterday on the fuel scarcity, which has led to long queues across the nation, the Igbo apex body member and businessman, maintained that the very essence of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government had been defeated.

He said that it was unacceptable anywhere in the world for the government to continue to spend N6 trillion yearly on fuel subsidy, yet it was unhelpful, noting that citizens had continued to groan as they purchased litres of fuel at high price. According to him, it is tantamount to double charges as citizens buy fuel at high prices far above the approved pump price on one side, and the government still pays for subsidies on the other side. Anichukwu noted: “As a management economist, I don’t see any reasonability in the government spending N6 trillion on fuel subsidies. “The Group Managing Director (of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited) should be courageous enough to tender the proposal for subsidy removal at the Federal Executive Council for approval.”

Reacting to the recent approval by the Federal Executive Council for NNPCL to construct 44 roads across the six geopolitical zones, the Ohanaeze chieftain described it as a good development. Meanwhile, although the situation has not totally normalised, New Telegraph observed that queues are gradually easing at some filling stations within and around the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

