Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lauds Ikpeazu For Peace In Abia

The Abia State chapter of the apex Igbo socio- cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has lauded the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu for the prevailing peace and security in the state.

The chapter President,Mr Okey Nwankwo, made the commendation in an interview in Umuahia on Sunday, where the group said that the outgoing governor created an enabling environment for lawful economic and social activities to thrive in the state.

Nwankwo said that Governor Ikpeazu had recorded several developmental strides, especially in the areas of peace and understanding among Abia people, saying that the governor had demonstrated and ensured that Abia remained relatively the most peaceful state in the country.

Nwankwo, who is also the Chairman, South-East and South-South Presidents’ Forum, urged the Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti, to continue with Governor Ikpeazu’s template on peace and security. While pledging the group’s support for Otti’s administration, he said: “We are going to support his government to ensure that he succeeds.”

He, therefore, expressed optimism that the governor-elect would translate his wealth of experience in the financial sector into providing good governance in the state.

