Ohanaeze Ndigbo: ‘Obiozor produced through open, participatory process’

The emergence of Prof. George Obiozor as the Imo State nominee for the position of President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has drawn the ire of a few of the aspirants to the leadership of the apex Igbo group. While some of the aspirants to the coveted leadership position, including Prof. Goddy Uwazuruike, had criticised the process, describing it as a ‘jamboree,’ Pat Anyanwu, a chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and a founding member of Ohanaeze Youth Council, maintained that the process that produced Obiozor was flawless. He regretted that it would be unfair to ridicule the decision of Imo people just because of personal ambition.

He noted that the decision to nominate Obiozor was taken in concert with leaders and principal stakeholders from the three senatorial district of the state. Anyanwu said: “This has been the tradition over the years; leaders of every state to which the Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership is zoned to, will meet, consult and produce a candidate for the region. It was the same for the outgoing President-General, Chief John Nnia Nwodo and those before him.

This makes the transition seamless and less rancorous.” According to Anyanwu, before Obiozor was nominated, a meeting of Imo leaders and stakeholders was convened at the instance of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who is the chairman of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Elders’ Council. From the stakeholders’ meeting, a 20-man committee was formed to screen the aspirants and select the state’s nominee for the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Like this: Like Loading...