Ohanaeze Ndigbo president, Obiozor, dies at 80

After days of anxiety and suspense, the Imo State Government yesterday announced the passing away of the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor. Born in 1942, the late Obiozor took over the rein of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation from Chief John Nnia Nwodo. Announcing Obiozor’s death yesterday, Governor Hope Uzodimma in a statement, titled, Imo State Government Obituary Announcement,” said: “On behalf of the government and people of Imo State, I, Sen Hope Uzodimma, the Executive Governor of Imo State, sorrowfuly announce the passage of a great son of Imo State and Nigeria, the President General of ohanaeze Ndigbo, worldwide, Prof George Obiozor. “A renowned academic, an exceptional diplomat and statesman and a tenacious patriot, Prof George Obiozor passed on recently after a brief illness.”

“The death of this foremost Igbo leader and former Nigeria’s ambassador to the United States and the State of Israel, is a big loss to Imo state, the South East and the entire Nigeria. “I have no doubt that both Nigeria and the international community will miss his profound intellectual contributions and wise counsel on national and global issues. May his great and gentle soul rest in peace.” The statement added that his burial arrangements will be announced in due course by the family. Recall that there had been anxiety over Obiozor’s death until last night.

 

2023: I 'll Run for presidency, says Anyim Pius Anyim

Former Senate President, Senator Pius Anyim on Saturday said that he will run for the position of the President in 2023, whether the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), zones its presidential slot to the South-East zone or not. Anyim made the declaration on Saturday in an interview with journalists, in Abuja.
PIB: President shows disdain, insensitivity to N'Delta –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari had shown his disdain and insensitivity to the people of Niger Delta by signing the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) despite the "distasteful, paltry and provocative three percent revenue to oil producing communities."
TaxPro Max: FIRS grants waiver on outstanding interests, penalties

Following series of complaints from tax payers on penalties associated with generating payment reference numbers (PRN) on liabilities, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has granted one-off waiver. The waiver covers all outstanding interests and penalties imposed on established tax liabilities by TaxPro Max until December 31, 2022, FIRS said in a statement signed by […]

