Ohanaeze Ndigbo promotes Igbo culture in Anambra schools

The Anambra State chapter of the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has stepped up its promotion of Igbo culture by taking it to schools in the state. This is as the state chapter of the organisation has further supported the students and the management of Burbendedoff Secondary School in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state with cash and morale booster by inviting the school to participate in a session on awareness to ensure that Igbo culture is promoted in all spheres of human endeavour, especially as it concerns students in the state.

The state President- General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Obi Chukwue mekalum Odedeme, while addressing the students in Igbo language during a session with the students, who paid him a visit in his office to present their magazine (Obu Echina) and almanac written in Igbo language, thanked the school management for standing firm in the promotion of Igbo culture.

