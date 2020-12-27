News

Ohanaeze Ndigbo: Purported hospitalization of Obiozor fake news –Group

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Comment(0)

A group, Igbo People’s Alliance for D e v e l o p m e n t (IPAD) has dismissed the purported collapse and hospitalization of Prof. George Obiozor last Sunday at the Ime-Obi meeting of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo as fake news and deliberate disinformation.

 

National President of the group, Hon. Ambrose Obioha, in a statement noted that members of the group were on ground at the Ime-Obi meeting last Sunday and were shocked to read the twisted narrative being circulated by some news organization.

 

The statement read in part: “While one platform reported that Prof. Obiozor was ‘carried out unconsciouses, another reported that ‘Obiozor slumped and was knocked out cold and has been in hospital since yesterday’.

 

“Ordinarily, we would not have responded to these items of fake news and deliberate disinformation, given the fact that we understand the circumstances and likely root of its propagation, but for the purposes of clarity, especially as it affects those Nigerians who are far from the scene of the purported incident, we wish to state without fear of equivocation that nothing could have been farther from the truth than these tissues of lies.

We categorically state that Amb. Prof. George Obiozor is hale and hearty and there is no cause for alarm.”

