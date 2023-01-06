Ohanaeze Ndigbo tackles govs, Reps over aborted rail project

Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has urged youths of the South East to vote out the governors of the region in the March 11 election, alleging that they were the real enemies of Ndigbo and the zone and not the Hausa/Fulani as widely insinuated. National President of the council, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, in a release yesterday alleged that 75 per cent of the victimisation and marginalisation meted out to Ndigbo was instigated by the representatives both at the state and federal levels. The apex Igbo sociocultural youth organisation described Senators, House of Representatives’ members, House of Assembly members, Ministers and other political office holders from the South-East as the authentic enemies of Ndigbo, lamenting that none of the political leaders from the region had been able to query the Federal Government on what it termed; “Deliberate marginalisation and injustice as perceived to be evident in the abrupt abortion of the railway project in the region. “The cancellation of the South East railway project happened quietly, yet no governor, senator, House Representatives member, House of Assembly member, Ministers from South-East and other political office holders questioned the Federal Government’s

