Ohanaeze needs credible leadership ahead of 2023 polls – Ezugwu

The Secretary General of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), Chief Willy Ezugwu, in this interview with FELIX NWANERI, speaks on the forthcoming election of a new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the security situation in the country, among other issues

What are your thoughts on the forthcoming election to elect a new executive of apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The South East Revival Group (SERG), which I am its national coordinator, has taken a stand on the issue by declaring its support for the candidature of a Amb. George Obiozor for the position of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and we urge all Igbo groups and individuals to throw their weight behind him.

What informed your group’s support for Amb. Obiozor?

Looking at the pedigree of Amb. Obiozor, who is a professor and diplomat of unimpeachable character, Ndigbo should not search further for the next President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide. As a former Nigerian Ambassador to Israel from 1999 to 2003 and later Nigerian Ambassador to the United States from 2004 to 2008, he has enough clout for the job at this very important time in the history of Ndigbo. As a member of the academia and researcher, he studied at best academic institutions across the globe.

Amb. Obiozor, in the course of his career, served as the Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs and as High Commissioner to Cyprus. More importantly, he is a statesman who understands both Nigerian and international politics.

Ndigbo need a leader who has the capacity to strike a balance between national interest and the needs of the Igbo speaking people worldwide, especially as they reposition for Nigeria’s presidency in 2023.

But some people believe that Ndigbo needs a leader who has the strength as they push for the 2023 presidency…

In view of our quest to produce the next president, our search for a credible and acceptable Ohanaeze leader stopped at the doorsteps of Amb. Obiozor. We believe that with his exposure, he will carry all Igbo leaders along in his administration and will not thread on the selfish path of some past leaders of the Igbo apex body.

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), which you serve as its Secretary General recently accused the National Assembly of inaction and compromise as insecurity worsens across the county. What informed that assumption?

It was as a result of the ineptness and lack of political will by the National Assembly to carry out effective oversight functions on the executive arm of the Federal Government and the security agencies despite worsening insecurity.

It is clear that both chambers of the National Assembly have not only compromised, but turned themselves into a rubber stamp legislature at the detriment of the well-being of the ordinary citizens.

Besides, we also insist that the principal officers of the National Assembly have failed Nigerians and betrayed their oath of office by operating as agents of the Federal Government rather than the representatives of the people. We wonder what the members of the National Assembly, especially the principal officers of both chambers, are telling their constituents in terms of their preparedness to ensure that the executive protects them from criminal elements like Boko Haram and bandits.

The executive, whose responsibility it is to provide security for the citizens to be able to pursue legitimate endeavours has failed, while the legislators, who were constitutionally empowered to put the executive on its toes are obviously compromised and have remained not only an extension of the executive arm but also the defender of the failed security chiefs, whom they have continued to pamper in reality but only cry in the open as a cover up.

Amid worsening security situation in parts of the country, we have seen the lawmakers cover up for the same service chiefs they have said President Muhammadu Buhari should sack on more than one occasion, even as they have done nothing in exercise of its oversight powers on the executive.

What do you think the legislators should do in order to compel the President to heed to their call for the sack of the service chiefs?

The inability of the National Assembly to summon the courage to initiate impeachment process against the President following his inaction on their resolutions to sack the service chiefs and other anti-democratic tendencies, including obvious constitutional breaches and ceding of Nigerian sovereignty for loans are enough evidence that they have equally failed to ensure the protection of citizens they were voted to represent.

It is painful that Nigerians are suffering economic hardship amid extreme insecurity in the country, while their representatives at that National Assembly have continued to caress the executive.

Despite visiting Mr. President to plead with him to address a joint session of the National Assembly in what was an obvious show of compromise, the lawmakers have remained toothless bull dogs that can only bark but cannot bite. We hereby reiterated our earlier calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the country’s security chiefs if he still has any honour left or he resigns.

How does the continued stay of the service chiefs in office affect the war against insurgency?

Their continued stay in office is damping the morale of officers and men of the armed forces but my belief is that appointment new service chiefs will inject fresh ideas and strategy to win the war against insurgency. We must refrain from play politics with the security of the country because the importance of security anywhere in the world cannot be over emphasized. Nothing can be achieved, be it economically or in the education sector, without adequate security for the citizens.

The Nigerian Constitution placed security as a priority, being the primary responsibility of government. The constitution expressly stated that ‘the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.’

This means that if an administration fails to provide security for the people, it has failed in its primary assignment. Everywhere in Nigeria today, citizens are living in fear as a result of failure of the present administration to tackle security challenges. Nigerians can hardly travel for businesses, resulting in the current astronomical increase in prices of food stuff. And our farmers can no longer farm.

That was why in response to the worsening security situation, the Sultan of Sokoto described Northern Nigeria as the worst place to reside in the country. The National Assembly, particularly the Senate has cried out and demanded the immediate sack of the service chiefs, while the frustrated House of Representatives, on its part, invited President Buhari to give explanations on the security situation.

Even as patronising as the invitation was, it still underscores the mess in the country’s security situation. Several individuals and groups have also called for the sack of the service chiefs, but it has become clear that President Buhari is bent on keeping them till 2023, even when many of them are due for retirement. This explains the low morale among the officers and men of the military.

It has become very obvious to the officers and men of the Nigerian military that hard work does not pay, just as it has become clear to most of them that there is no room at the top of their career ladder.

What does this development portend for the country?

So long as this reality prevails, there will be no light at the end of the security tunnel. The country’s security situation will continue to worsen if the service chiefs remained in office as their continued stay in office is dangerously damping the morale of officers and men of the Nigerian military. Northern Nigeria is endangered continuously despite the mouthed victory against insurgency.

It is either President Buhari appoints new services chiefs now or we all live to regret here or in the hereafter as impending famine will kill more Nigerians than the insurgency has done since 2002 as herdsmen, bandits and Boko Haram insurgents have taken over farmlands in the North and other parts of the country.

So, Nigerians should gear up for the worse more than we have ever seen in the last five years as the country’s economic woes will get worse due to insecurity which has kept our farmers out of the farms.

Today, virtually all Nigerians see the security situation in the North as very troubling except President Buhari, the Chief of Army Staff and his colleagues. It was reported recently in the media that not less than 1, 570 Nigerians were kidnapped between January and November last year, a period of 11 months in 366 reported cases. We all know that with the near total loss of confidence in the security system by citizens, more than double of the 366 cases would have been unreported.

Within the same period, kidnappers extorted not less than N311 million in ransoms from relatives of abducted citizens, excluding millions of naira paid by families who opted to keep quiet and solve their problem their own way without even involving security agencies. Sadly, the media reported that 41 of the 366 cases of kidnapping took place in November this year alone. In the federal capital territory, 31 reported kidnap cases took place in 11 months.

You will recall that like the Sultan rightly pointed out, most of the killings and attacks by Boko Haram and bandits are not reported. The true picture of the unrestrained killings in the North has not been reported. Everywhere in Nigeria today, citizens are living in fear as a result of failure of the present administration to tackle security challenges.

Nigerians can hardly travel for businesses, resulting in the current astronomical increase in prices of food stuff as our farmers can no longer farm. The climax of the bad security situation was the reported gruesome killing of 43 farmers in Borno State, while other sources revealed that over 100 of those farmers were slaughtered in a state where soldiers have been deployed and federal government claimed victory over insurgency, declaring a technical defeat of the killers in the north.

Unfortunately, a presidential spokesman openly told the world that Nigerians in the North were killed in their farms for failing to take permission from soldiers before going to their farmland. It is a shame.

