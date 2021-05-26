Ohanaeze: Nigeria owes Ndigbo justice, equity

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday lamented that Ndigbo have continued to face stone walls in their efforts to seek genuine integration, equity and justice despite their being the most nationalistic group in Nigeria. The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, made the assertion while playing host to the British Deputy High Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr. Peter Thomas, in Enugu. Obiozor declared that Nigeria owes equity and justice to the South-East and that the Igbos were the most federating group of people in Nigeria.
