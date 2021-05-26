News

Ohanaeze: Nigeria owes Ndigbo justice, equity

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday lamented that Ndigbo have continued to face stone walls in their efforts to seek genuine integration, equity and justice despite their being the most nationalistic group in Nigeria. The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, made the assertion while playing host to the British Deputy High Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr. Peter Thomas, in Enugu. Obiozor declared that Nigeria owes equity and justice to the South-East and that the Igbos were the most federating group of people in Nigeria.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

S’East govs, Ohanaeze congratulate Iwuanyanwu at 78

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Governors of South- East and the President- General of the apex socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo were among prominent Nigerians who gathered in Owerri, the Imo state capital to honour Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu on his 78th birthday. While the governors described his footprints as indelible, President- General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo described Iwuanyanwu as […]
News

Agindigbi, Onila communities rejoice as Kwara gov builds historic schools

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Kwara State government has completed the construction of three classrooms each at Nomadic LGEA Nursery and Primary School, Agindigbi and St. Luke LGEA Primary School, Onila, near Agbamu, Irepodun Local Government Area, where Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had earlier refunded the money so far spent on the construction of the schools by women in the […]
News

El-Rufai’s wife advocates death penalty, castration against rape

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Wife of Kaduna State Governor, Hajiya Ummi El-Rufai, yesterday visited the state House of Assembly to advocate for stiffer penalties against rape in the state. The fovernor’s wife also disclosed that an average of five rape cases, especially of minors were reported daily in Kaduna, calling for castration and death penalty as a way to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica