News

Ohanaeze: Okwukwu sues Nwodo over Imeobi electoral committee

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

The crisis facing Ohanaeze Ndigbo over election of new officials has taken a new twist as embattled Secretary General of the Organization, Chief Uche Okwukwu, yesterday, filed a suit at an Abia State High Court, Umuahia. Okwukwu in the suit is asking the court to declare Imeobi meeting (inners caucus) convened on 20th December, 2020 at the Nike Lake Hotel, Enugu, by the President-General Nnia Nwodo illegal, null and void.

In suit No; Hu/9/2021 between Chief Uche Okwukwu and Chief John Nnia Nwodo, Okwukwu asked the court to set aside any decision taken by Nwodo and members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo at the Imeobi meeting of 20th December, 2020.

He specifically asked the court to set aside such a decision as being nugatory, null and void and of no effect having not been summoned by him as Secretary General of the group in accordance with the provisions of Article11 of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Constitution. Other reliefs sought by the Okwukwu were “an order setting aside the purported electoral committee set up by the defendant without due process and an order validating the Imeobi meeting held 31st December, 2020 in Owerri and properly summoned by the plaintiff in accordance with the Constitution and all decisions reached therein as valid, authentic and subsisting.”

He also asked the court to declare the Electoral Committee headed by Prince Richard Ozobu as the authentic one as well as the award of the sum of N50, 000, 000 as general damages. Also “an order of perpetual injunction, restraining the defendant, his agents, privies and servants from summoning any meeting of the national executive committee, Imeobi and the national General Assembly or any other meeting at all without the knowledge of the plaintiff pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.”

Our Reporters

