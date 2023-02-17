News

Ohanaeze, PANDEF, Danjuma, others, eulogise M’Belf Forum leader, Suleiman

Posted on

Former Minister of Defence, Lt.- Gen. Theophilus Danjuma; the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo; pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the Middle Belt Forum and the Nigerian Air Force, have extolled former President of the Middle Belt Forum, Air Commodore Dan Suleiman (rtd). Suleiman, who until his death, a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), died on February 1. At service of songs organised in his honour at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, by members of the Dan Suleiman National Burial Committee, PANDEF leader, Chief Edwin Clarke, said the late elder statesman worked for the good of Nigeria. Clarke, who was represented by Ambassador Godknows Igali, said Dan Suleiman stood for the good of the people of the Middle Belt.

“We have lost a big partner in the Nigeria Project. With the effort of Dan Suleiman, people of the Niger Delta and the Middle Belt get connected and work for a more harmonious country,” he said. He sympathised with the family of the deceased and the people of the Middle Belt for his demise. A representative of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, wished Suleiman had lived for additional six months “to see the effort of his work.” The former Anambra State governor described the late elder statesman as “a trusted man, a man to be believed.”

 

Our Reporters

