Ohanaeze pleads with S’East govs to facilitate Kanu’s release

Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide had appealed to the Southeast Governors Forum not to remain mute in the case of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The apex Igbo groups urged the governors to look at the bigger picture of the consequences of the incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu will bring to South-eastern Nigeria immediately after his retrial begins on July 26, 2021.

Ohanaeze said that it’s earlier advice for Kanu’s teeming supporters to shun any form of protests and processions across the region, as restrictions may not last long.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary-General of the Engineer Chidi Ibeh-led faction, the group said it can no longer afford to keep Kanu’s supporters from hitting the streets immediately after his retrial starts up.

He stressed that Kanu may have had his problems with the South-East Governors and have used harsh and insulting words on them, but the best way to forgive is to facilitate and secure his release.

“This is not the time for accusations and counter-accusations, we appeal to South-eastern governors to explore the harmonious relationships between them and President Muhammadu Buhari to secure a soft landing for the detained IPOB leader for the sustainability of a peaceful atmosphere that just returned to the zone.”

