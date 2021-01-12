News

Ohanaeze presidency: Ndigbo are real democrats – Atiku

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

 

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the successful election of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has shown that the Igbo are real democrats.

Atiku in a statement said he followed with keen interest the process that led to the election and had wondered how the group would pull through and still remain a cohesive and strong force with its integrity intact.

“By the outcome of this election, Ndigbo have not only proved the pundits wrong, but have shown that they are real democrats,” Atiku said.

He applauded the choice of Prof. George Obiozor as the new President General, adding that he was “elated that the process that led to his election and that of the new executive was concluded in line with established democratic tenets.”

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he knew Prof. Obiozor since his days as Director-General of the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) and as Ambassador of Nigeria to the United States of America, Israel and Cyprus.

“I can attest to his brilliance, wisdom and experience, qualities that I am confident will come to bear as he pilots the affairs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“I also take note of the ‘big shoes’ left behind by Obiozor’s predecessor, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who elevated Ohanaeze Ndigbo to enviable heights such that he was appointed as the Coordinator of all the notable socio-cultural groups in the country.

“I know that Obiozor will tap into his experience and the networks he had built to further push the group to higher heights,” he added.

