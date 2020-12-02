Ohanaeze Presidency: OYC rejects Obiozor as consensus candidate

…accuse Nwodo, Uzodinma of hijacking group

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) has said that the recent adoption of Nigeria’s former ambassador to the United States, Prof. George Obiozor as consensus candidate to succeed Chief Nnia Nwodo as President General of Ohanaezeis Ndigbo is unacceptable.

OYC alleged that the much publicized endorsement of Obiozor by the Nnia Nwodoled executive in collaboration with Chairman of Ohanaeze Elders Council, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, in Owerri, Imo State capital last week was a plot by Nwodo and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to hijack Ohanaeze Ndigbo for political reasons in 2023.

They said the endorsement of Obiozor as consensus candidate was alien to the Ohanaeze’s constitution, and also an affirmative evidence of desperation to hijack Ohanaeze structures to support a Northern candidate with Igbo Vice President for the 2023 Presidential election.

OYC stated this in a statement signed and made available to New Telegraph by the trio of Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro President General, OYC, Comrade Obinna Achionye, Deputy President General and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary General.

They alleged that the plot was craftily designed by Nwodo and co who lured unsuspecting Southeast Governors into it and used them to illegally validate their illegalities of constituting Ohanaeze Ndigbo election Committee without the constitutional authority of “Ime Obi” and General Assembly, which are the highest decision making organs in Ohanaeze.

OYC alleged that the other Southeast Governors were deceived to the extent that they never knew that Igbo serving Ministers and others who are traditional leaders of “Ime Obi” according to Ohanaeze Ndigbo constitution were left out in the process of Obiozor’s endorsement.

They said the Governors were unaware of the plot by Nwodo and co to illegally use the Governors nominees as ordinary members to back up for the secret electoral committee constituted already with Nwodo’s stooges as Chairman and secretary, which is meant for “Ime Obi” coronation on 6th December 2020.

OYC also alleged that having successfully deceived the Southeast Governors with already established “2021 Ohanaeze Ndigbo Electoral Committee”, the last phase in the plot is to arrange coronation for all consensus candidates for President General (Imo State), Secretary General (Abia) and Treasurer (Ebonyi) and others, who are all Gov. Uzodinma’s allies and stooges

