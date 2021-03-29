News Top Stories

Ohanaeze raises think-tank for 2023 presidency

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Comment(0)

The Elders Council of the apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has mandated the Prof. George Obiozor-led leadership of the group to work with Igbo socio-cultural and political intelligentsia to ensure the emergence of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

 

This is as the council urged every Igbo man or woman with the needed capacity to show interest in the 2023 presidential race. It also tasked the Ohanaeze leadership to reach out to other ethnic nationalities in the country to actualize the bid by Ndigbo to produce the next president.

 

Members of the council, who met in Owerri, the Imo State capital at the weekend, also resolved that component parts of Nigeria must come to the table to dialogue. They agreed that for fairness, equity and harmonious co-existence of Nigerians, there is the need for restructuring of the country.

 

The council, particularly, frowned at the sudden rhetoric from partisan leaders in Igboland that zoning should be de-emphasised.

 

 

According to the council, it will be after Igbo has taken its turn that such position should be canvassed. Prof. Obiozor, who declared Ohanaeze’s position on the 2023 presidency, said: “It is a righteous cause for an Igbo man to become the president of Nigeria in 2023 because it is well deserved. Anybody who doesn’t respect zoning in any form in Nigeria is acting in a way that shows that he has not started politics.”

 

Prominent among Igbo elders at the meeting, hosted by the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, were Obiozor, First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi; immediate past President General of Ohanaeze, Chief John Nnia Nwodo; frontline businessman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuayanwu; Obi  of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe and the Anglican Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Bishop Emmanuel Chukwuma.

 

Others were former Governors Ikedi Ohakim (Imo) and Theodore Orji (Abia), as well as former and serving members of the National Assembly members, among others.

 

Highlighting the points in the communiqué Prof. Obiozor maintained that there has to be convocation of a robust and intellectually sound national dialogue on the political, economic, social and cultural structure of Nigeria vis-a-vis the essential challenges the Nigerian nation is currently confronted with.

 

The communiqué also highlighted issues of insecurity which has become worrisome in the country as a whole with the Ohanaeze leadership mandated to work in close consultation with state governments in Igbo land to fashion out ways to reduce the vulnerability of those residing in any part of Igbo land.

 

“Igbo land needs a security outfit that will address issues that are peculiar to the nature, culture, tradition and topography of the region and also give support to efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

 

“We frown at the current situation, whereby Ndigbo living in other parts of Nigeria become easy targets and guinea-pigs during hostilities, both within the country and in some parts of Africa like Ghana and South Africa,”

 

Obiozor said. In the same vein, the council mandated the Ohanaeze leadership to fashion out ways of encouraging governments in Igbo speaking states to become more proactive in the pursuit of policies that will boost both agriculture and manufacturing.

 

The council decried the recent national statistical figures that ascribe some   Igbo speaking states like Imo as ranking highest in the number of unemployed people, pointing out that a home grown approach for tackling the unemployment monster should be pursued without any further delay.

 

The communiqué also emphasized the need to further pursue and implement the Alaigbo Stabilization Fund initiated by the immediate past administration of Nwodo.

 

The council, therefore, adopted the report of the Alaigbo Stabilization Fund Steering Committee for the improvement and investment into the welfare and growth of Igbo land.

