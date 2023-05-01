Ohanaeze Ratifies, Inaugurates Iwuanyanwu As New President-General

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has of – ficially assumed of – fice as the new President General of pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

The ratification took place at Enugu yesterday during the meeting of Ime-Obi, the group’s inner caucus. South East governors and Igbo leaders, led by the host and Governor of Enugu State, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his Anambra State counterpart, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, participated in the ImeObi sitting of Ohanaeze at the Old Government House Lodge, Enugu, where Iwuanyanwu was presented and ratified as the new leader of the Apex Igbo sociocultural group.

The Chairman of the Southeast Governors Forum and governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi, his Imo and Abia States counterparts, Senator Hope Uzodimma and Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu were represented by their deputies, Barr. Kelechi Igwe, Prof. Placid Njoku and Hon. Sir Ude Oko Chukwu respectively.

Also present at the event were governor-elect of Enugu State, Peter Mbah; former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi; former governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim; former Presidents-General of Ohanaeze led by Chief Nnia Nwodo, former minister of health, Prof. ABC Nwosu, among others.

In his acceptance speech, Iwuanyanwu described the event as a remarkable day in his life, because it is a day when providence and the love of his people, Igbos propelled him to the position of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

He noted that all through his life, he had done his best to serve Igbos both in time of war and time of peace. Iwuanyanwu also disclosed that he did not nurture the ambition to be the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, saying: “Instead I had the ambition of becoming the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

I contested for the Presidency on three occasions but I did not succeed. I took my losses in good composure knowing full well that as a Christian, all powers and promotion come from God.”

He used the opportunity to appeal specially to President Muhammadu Buhari to release leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu before the expiration of his tenure in office, saying that Kanu is very crucial for any key discussion and it is not possible to negotiate any peace while he is in prison.