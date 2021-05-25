Ohanaeze receives Dep British High Commissioner, says Nigeria owes Ndigbo justice, equity

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Tuesday lamented that Ndigbo have continued to face stone walls in their efforts to seek genuine integration, equity and justice despite their being the most nationalistic group in Nigeria.

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor made the assertion while playing host to the British Deputy High Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr. Peter Thomas in Enugu.

Obiozor declared that Nigeria owes equity and justice to the South East and that the Igbos are the most federating group of people in Nigeria.

The retired diplomat and former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States States of America, used the opportunity to explain that since about two months ago, the Devil has visited the South East of Nigeria.

Obiozor recalled that the South East was the most exemplary in peace and security; the most organised with a vigorous grassroots economic activity until most recently.

The Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Peter Thomas had earlier stated that the essence of his visit was to find out from the Igbo Leader why the South East has suddenly become violent.

The diplomat expressed concern that peace in Nigeria is of utmost importance to the United Kingdom and believed that the visit will go a long way to enlighten him on the facts on ground.

Others in the delegation were the Regional Co-ordinator, South East/ South South, Olachi Chuks Ronnie and James Guntent.

In his vote of thanks, the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador Okey Emuchay (MFR) commended the delegation for their timely fact-finding mission and praised their courage for braving both the real and imagined

