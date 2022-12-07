Ohanaeze rejects 5-day stay-at-home in S’East

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday condemned the December 9-14 stay-athome order declared by one Simon Ekpa to stop the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) collection in the South East. Ohanaeze National Publicity Secretary Chiedozie Ogbonnia in a statement said the declaration by Ekpa, who claims to speak for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was unacceptable. The group said: “Last week, a young boy that claimed to the be the President of Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) directed Igbo youths to arm themselves.

Our major concern is that all these unguarded, inflammatory, subversive and incendiary broadcasts by these laterday Biafran warriors in their delusions, constitute monumental problems for the Igbo in relation to the larger Nigeria. “Ohanaeze wonders how somebody that proclaims himself a leader will neither seek the opinion nor weigh the aspirations and political barometer of his people before going gaga.

“For purpose of clarification, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the then Military Governor of the Eastern Region made several consultations and finally summoned a meeting of almost all the important dignitaries in the Eastern Region, comprising present-day Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Abia, Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi states as well as Anioma in Delta State.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...