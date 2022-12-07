News

Ohanaeze rejects 5-day stay-at-home in S’East

Posted on

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday condemned the December 9-14 stay-athome order declared by one Simon Ekpa to stop the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) collection in the South East. Ohanaeze National Publicity Secretary Chiedozie Ogbonnia in a statement said the declaration by Ekpa, who claims to speak for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was unacceptable. The group said: “Last week, a young boy that claimed to the be the President of Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) directed Igbo youths to arm themselves.

Our major concern is that all these unguarded, inflammatory, subversive and incendiary broadcasts by these laterday Biafran warriors in their delusions, constitute monumental problems for the Igbo in relation to the larger Nigeria. “Ohanaeze wonders how somebody that proclaims himself a leader will neither seek the opinion nor weigh the aspirations and political barometer of his people before going gaga.

“For purpose of clarification, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the then Military Governor of the Eastern Region made several consultations and finally summoned a meeting of almost all the important dignitaries in the Eastern Region, comprising present-day Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Abia, Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi states as well as Anioma in Delta State.”

 

Our Reporters

News Top Stories

High level of insecurity: Lack of investment in agric fuelling food Inflation – Obi

Posted on

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has pointed out that the high level of insecurity and the apparent neglect of the agricultural sector, among other factors, are responsible for the prevalent soaring food inflation experienced in the country. Obi, who made it known in a Message to mark the World Food […]
News Top Stories

Danish military kills four pirates off Nigerian coast

Posted on

Four pirates have lost their lives during a gun battlewithDanishmilitary off the coast Nigeria. It was gathered that the crew of one of its warships, operating in the Gulf of Guinea, frigate Esbern Snare, accompanied by a helicopter approached a speeding motorboat south of Nigeria on Wednesday and opened fire, leading to the death of […]
News

FG/ASUU: Osun council of Obas urges warring parties to sheath the sword

Posted on

The Osun State Council of Obas, Friday expressed grave concern about the incessant face-off between the Federal Government and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), stressing that the development is giving the education sector a serious setback. The monarchs further noted that as custodians of culture and traditions of the Nigerian federation, […]

