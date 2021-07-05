Ohanaeze replies El-Rufai: Banditry extreme form of criminality

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo disagrees with the postulation of the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Ahmad el-Rufai that bandits were merely doing business while separatist agitators pose a lot more threat to the security and sovereignty of Nigeria, insisting that banditry was an extreme form of criminality bordering on terrorism while calls for secession were extreme forms of agitation caused by deprivation and inequity.

Speaking exclusively to New Telegraph in Enugu on Sunday, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Ogbonnia said that although el-Rufai was entitled to his opinion but insisted that agitations usually have fundamental reasons which dialogue could address while banditry was extreme form of criminality.

He said: “The fact remains that el-Refai is entitled to his opinion. I agree that there are differences in all these.

One, agitation has a fundamental reason. Just like smoke for example, any time you see smoke, the cause is somewhere. Now we are looking at the root cause of agitation in Nigeria like you find in South South, South East, South West and so on is because of the treatment meted to them by the authorities both before and now.

“That’s the essence of the agitation. So if you want the agitation to stop, the solution is very simple; fairness and justice.

The essential factor there is the relative sense of deprivation meted out to some people that give rise to agitation. “Secession is a higher level of agitation. What secession means is that if you don’t want to treat us this way then allow us to go. So secession is an extreme form of agitation.

And the position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has been, do things the right way, offer peace, equity and fairness to these people.

On the other hand, let’s have dialogue where the views will be expressed. By the time you expressed your views and certain conditions met, whatever you call agitation and secession will definitely stop.

“The other one you call banditry, that one is criminality, which is the highest form of crime. Banditry means killing, kidnapping, raping and all forms of terrorism.

Whereas agitation or secession is talking about bargaining and dialogue; the other one is talking of extreme terrorism.

“There are two sets of things; where one is talking about bargaining and dialogue, the other one is entirely terrorism, pure criminality.

“So I leave el-Rufai to look at the two issues and know where he will place himself and his interpretation of what is happening in Nigeria today.”

