Ohanaeze replies NEF, says Baba-Ahmed a security threat

The pan-Igbo socio cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has described the spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed, as a security threat to the nation. Ohanaeze was reacting to the recent broadcast made by Dr. Baba Ahmed, to the effect that the Igbo should leave Nigeria if they so desire. In a statement made available to journalists in Enugu yesterday, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, also described the broadcast as “boorish and uncultured statements by those who have met civilization halfway.” The statement reads: “In other words, we are not distracted by lowly persons who by the circumstances of their birth and conditions in life do not weigh the implications of their public conduct, remarks and actions before going public.

“The urbane among us know that Nigeria is one of the countries of the world that unites several nations in one; a federation of various nations or a multi-nation state. “Nigeria, like every other multi-nation state requires leaders who can formulate ideologies, policies and programmes aimed at galvanising or harmonising the diverse component units at all times.

“This accounts for such Federal Government schemes as the National Youth Service (NYSC), Federal Government (unity) Colleges and other unifying national bodies.” According to the Igbo group, remarks with centrifugal dynamics are deliberately avoided in order to engender a genuine unity for the multicultural and multinational units of the country.

