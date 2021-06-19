Ohanaeze replies Umahi: Absence of seaport in Igboland is evidence of marginalization

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), the youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World Wide has described as unfortunate, the statement credited to Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, who claimed in a national television program that Ndigbo are not marginalised.

While reacting to Umahi’s comment in Abakaliki on Friday 18, the National President of OYC, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka regretted that the governor appears fixated on impressing some powerful blocs for political convenience.

Comrade Igboayaka noted that marginalization is an understatement compared to the harrowing ordeal of Ndigbo in the Nigeria project, stressing that Ndigbo have crossed the line of marginalization and entered into political oppression 50 years after the genocide against Ndigbo by the British and Nigeria Governments.

“Governor Umahi seems to have abdicated his sense of history about the Igbo political ordeal in Nigeria,” he said.

