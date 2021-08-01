Ohanaeze salutes Asagba of Asaba, Edozien @97

The Pan Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo at the weekend joins the good people of Delta State and numerous well-wishers to celebrate His Royal Majesty, Prof. Joseph Chike Edozien, CFR, Asagba of Asaba as he turned 97 years on July 28.

While describing him as a “quintessential Igbo persona,” Ohanaeze said the royal father displayed accomplishments both in his chosen fields of endeavor and also in the duties imposed on him by the circumstances of his birth.

In a statement by Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the group said Edozien as a university teacher and researcher, brought laurels to the University of Ibadan.

According to the statement, Edozien rose to an enviable rank of a Professor and Dean, Faculty of Medicine, the University of Ibadan and the Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, Lagos; Foundation Scholar, University of Benin; Professor of Nutrition, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT, Cambridge, MA; Head, Department of Nutrition, School of Public Health and a Professor Emeritus, University of North Carolina, USA. Ohanaeze said the foremost traditional ruler is an accomplished and fulfilled erudite scholar.

“One of the most amazing of the Asagba mystique is the unique capacity to harmonise the diverse interests and ethnic groups that are resident in Asaba, the Delta State capital; the burgeoning Asaba modernity with the cultural values of the ancient Kingdom; and above all, his hock with the grassroots in spite of his intellectual zenith, nobility and meritorious public service.

