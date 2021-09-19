Ohanaeze salutes Ugwuanyi for hosting Southern governors

Enugu State Chapter, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation at the weekend expressed delight with the quality leadership of the state Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi especially his giving speedy assent to the recently passed bill on anti-open grazing by the State Assembly.

Also, the chapter congratulated Governor Ugwuanyi for a successful and colourful hosting of Southern Governors Forum meeting. In a statement signed by the President, Prof. Fred Eze and Secretary, Dcn. Malachy Chuma Ochie, Ohanaeze said he was impressed by the Governor’s “sterling leadership qualities, especially in responding, timeously, to the aspiration and yearnings of citizens of Enugu State and beyond.”

Ohanaeze described Governor Ugwuanyi’s approach to leadership as the archetype of responsible governance and saluted his proactive and responsible governance in Enugu State.

“We are particularly happy that he has signed into law the Anti-Grazing Bill recently passed by the Enugu State House of Assembly at a time most State Governors in Nigeria have been ambivalent towards anti-grazing, especially in the South-East.

“We also commend Governor Ugwuanyi for hosting the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Summit where issues concerning the unity, growth, peace and development of the Nigerian State topped discussions. “The holding of the Summit in Enugu State is indicative of the peace and security in the State, which the Governor has delicately enthroned.

“We equally congratulate the Governor for taking up the responsibility of hosting the forthcoming 2021 World Igbo Day in Enugu State this September. This is a sign of true statesmanship and commitment to the Igbo cause in Nigeria.”

