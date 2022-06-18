Ohanaeze says Okowa will add value to Atiku’s presidential bid

The pan-Igbo socio cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has congratulated Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for his nomination as the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). A statement issued in Enugu on Friday by its (Ohaneze) Publicity Secretary, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze said Okowa’s nomination as running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, would add enor- mous value to his presidential bid. Ohanaeze said it watched with keen interest and admiration the phenomenal trajectory of the governor of Delta State and today the vice presidential candidate of the PDP. According to the socio- cultural group, Okowa is a veritable tribute to humility, sincerity, simplicity, hard work, perseverance and centrality of morals in the dynamics of power. “As a governor, Okowa had a clear vision which he pursued with incandescent passion, valour, candour, honour and unassailable accomplishments.”
