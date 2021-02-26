News

Ohanaeze seeks implementation of child right law in Enugu

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The Enugu State chapter of pan- Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo had called on the state government to step up implementation of the child right law, which is already in place in the state. The apex Igbo group urged the government to effectively monitor its compliance and ensure prosecution of offenders.

The call was made during an Education Summit held by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State Chapter yesterday at the National Secretariat of Ohanaeze in the state. A communique issued at the end of the summit, signed by Professor Fred O. Eze President, and Dcn. Malachy Chuma Ochie, Secretary; Ohanaeze observed tha Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had done very well in repositioning the public schools through massive renovation, rehabilitation and outright construction of new classroom blocks in virtually all parts of the State. It also said that the state embarked on recruitment of qualified teachers for the basic education sector, thus creating access to basic education and favourable learning environment for the teeming school children in the state.

The commumique observed that despite these massive investments in the basic education sector by the Ugwuanyi administration, there were still gaps which had impede improved school enrolment in the schools. The stakeholders identified the gaps as poor patronage of public schools by the stakeholders, poor supervisory role by both government agencies in the sub-sector as well as the traditional institutions like the traditional rulers and town union leaders.

Other gaps identified included truancy among teachers, indiscipline among teachers and parents, weak School-based Management Committees (SBMCs) and Parent- Teachers’ Association (PTAs), poor training and retraining programmes for recruited teachers, poor motivation, especially among teachers in the primary schools, poor attitude to work by the teachers. Also, the stakeholders identified policy inconsistencies particularly in teacher recruitment, minimum entry qualification for recruitment of teachers and scrapping of Teacher Training Colleges in the state as major handicaps in the basic education subsector in the state.

“Community-based supervision of public schools should be encouraged in such a way that Traditional Rulers and Town Union executives should take responsibility in supervising schools in their domains, monitor the teachers and report infractions to the appropriate authorities. “Government should also initiate a policy that will make it mandatory for all government officials to patronize our public schools so as to restore public confidence in our public schools.”

