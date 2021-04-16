Ohanaeze tasks FG on insecurity, rise in ethnic nationalism

Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has raised concerns over the increasing wave of insecurity in Nigeria, especially in the South-East in recent times. Ohanaeze tasked the federal government to engage more in dialogue against heavy reliance on the use of military force. The apex Igbo body said the use of military force could lead to further conflagration in the country. The body said the federal government must as a matter of urgency, make delicate choices that would tackle insecurity across the country or risk losing its nationhood. Speaking at a press conference in Enugu on the state of the nation, especially rising insecurity in Ebonyi, Imo and other states in the zone, the President General of the organization, Prof George Obiozor said the dream of Nigerian Unity was fast receding and fading with violence, crisis and conflicts.

He noted that Nigerians have no place to hide as there is the rise of ethnic militias, agitation for recession, self-determination, insurgency and banditry. According to him, the government must not get to the point where the citizens will feel uncomfortable about its decisions on matters of national interest and destiny. “The FG must reconsider the use of force in resolving the present national crisis as history has shown that military and violence means to solve national questions are bound to fail,” he said. Obiozor further warned those encroaching on lands in the region to thread with caution as land is a very sensitive issue in Igboland. “There is no man’s land in Igbo land. Those encroaching are providing our people and our deities.” Reacting to comments on why governors of the region established a joint security outfit instead of supporting the Eastern Security Network (ESN), set-up by the proscribed secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Obiozor said the governors have the man date to secure the South East and their decision should be respected. He, however, said that if the ESN has come out to protect lives in the region, they must cooperate with Ebube Agu and not cross boundaries. “We have common goals and different methods. The governors had thought well before coming up with the security outfit and as such, they should be backed up” he said.

