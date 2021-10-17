News

Ohanaeze to Adesina: Zik, Awo not comparable to Buhari

Posted on

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on Saturday took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina for comparing his principal to Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and other Nigerian heroes.

 

Ohanaeze said Adesina’s comparison is not only unfortunate and embarrassing but is tantamount to comparing Idi Amin Dada of Uganda to Britain’s Winston Churchill.

 

The apex Igbo Socio – cultural group described Azikiwe and Awolowo as progenitors of Nigeria loved by all even as it urged Adesina to revisit his history books and stop making the embarrassing mistake of comparing Buhari who has failed to move Nigeria in the right direction to heroes like Azikiwe and Awolowo.

 

Sunday Telegraph reports that Adesina had in an article recently published and entitled, ‘The Essential Buhari: VP Osinbajo got it’, he said he has not seen any Nigerian leader that has a popular appeal like Buhari.

 

The Presidency spokesperson said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was right to have described Buhari as “the most popular Nigerian politician that we ever had in this generation”.

 

Reacting to Adesina’s comment, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary- General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide said that the whole world idolizes the immeasurable contributions and legacies left behind by Azikwe, Awolowo, and others who worked with uncommon patriotism and selflessly that built a viable nation that functions.

 

Isiguzoro told Adesina that Azikwe, Awolowo, and others, who had paid their dues for the country without resorting to nepotism, foreign loans, abuse of power and ineptitude leadership as witnessed by Nigerians since 2015, should be accorded their due respect.

 

The Ohanaeze Secretary however said that Buhari could only be greater than Azikiwe and Awolowo in bad leadership and not anything that concerns governance, economy and acceptance by the people and the International Community.

