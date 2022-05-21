News Top Stories

Ohanaeze to APC, PDP delegates: See your primaries as last chance to save Nigeria

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on Friday advised all the delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to see their forthcoming primaries as patriotic duties to save Nigeria and preserve her unity. Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary- General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, urged the delegates to realise that only Nigerian president of Igbo stock from the seven Igbo speaking states including Anioma (in Delta,) and Ikwerre (in Rivers) will halt the disintegration threats to Nigeria’s corporate existence and unity beyond 2023. Isiguzoro warned that the consequence of another Northern presidency after President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 will be Nigeria’s doom and reinforcement for the secessionist campaign for Biafra restoration.

He said: “We ought to have learned from the lessons from the use of Boko Haram as a political spear for seizing power in 2015, and the aftermath consequences of President Buhari’s failure to end up the Boko Haram and Bandits terrorism in the North. “APC and PDP national delegates should jettison money politics and put Nigeria’s Unity first by voting for Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi (Ikwerre, Rivers) and Gov. David Umahi (South-East) in APC and Gov. Nyesom Wike (Ikwerre Rivers) and Peter Obi (South-East) in PDP.”

Isiguzoro said that never in the history of Nigerian politics has a particular region produced a presidential candidate and National Chairman of leading political parties at the same time. He said that it will be an absolute miscalculation for PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and APC Abdullahi Adamu to plot for Northern Presidential candidates, as it will spell doom for Nigeria and bring about an elections boycott in the South-East “This is the last decisive chance to preserve and defend Nigeria’s unity and peace, APC and PDP National delegates should place patriotism above nepotism, and save Democracy.” Isiguzoro said that Ohanaeze appreciates the support of the Yoruba Socio-Cultural Organisation, Afenifere and the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) for the 2023 Igbo Presidency.

 

Our Reporters

