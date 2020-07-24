News Top Stories

Ohanaeze to Buhari: Why are Service Chiefs indispensable?

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Pan Igbo cultural o r g a n i s a t i o n , Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday endorsed the call by the National Assembly for President Mhammadu Buhari to sack the current Service Chiefs. Ohanaeze wondered why the Federal Government has remained intransigent on the service chiefs and refused to save the nation from undeserved calamity.

In press a statement issued by Chief Emeka Attamah, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, the apex Igbo group declared that the continued retention of the Service Chiefs was becoming a national and international embarrassment to the nation. Reacting to the recent killing of Nigerian Army officers and soldiers by bandits in Katsina and five aid workers by Boko Haram, Ohanaeze regretted that innocent lives of young Nigerians and even foreigners were being wasted daily due to the refusal of the Federal Government to do the needful.

Ohanaeze asked what was special about the service chiefs that made them indispensable, adding that it was unconstitutional to keep a worker in service long after he is due for retirement. Nwodo observed that the continued retention of the service chiefs went against the grain of military service, which he said, breeds bad blood among the officers whose careers are stunted by the action.

“It is not surprising that there are overt dissensions in the military with soldiers resigning in their numbers due to dissatisfaction and disaffection coupled with the alleged corruption in the force. “The situation now suggests that there is more to their (service chiefs) retention than the interest of the country which the Federal Government needs to explain to Nigerians,” the statement noted.

