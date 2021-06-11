Ohanaeze to Buhari: You harbour disdain for Igbo

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday expressed displeasure over the alleged continuous use of hate language and actions against the Igbo by President Muhammad Buhari. National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide (ONW), Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, said it was obvious that President Buhari would quickly choose war as against dialogue in any matter concerning the Igbo in Nigeria.

The apex Igbo group was reacting to yet another statement credited to President Buhari that “tougher times await the people of the South-East of Nigeria” among other remarks. The President made the remarks in an interview on Arise TV’s breakfast programme on Thursday, where he warned that the Igbo are scattered everywhere in Nigeria with their businesses and properties and should not be making trouble. Ohanaeze said: “Both history and literature show that the decision taken by a leader at a critical juncture has a lasting effect for the society.

