Ohanaeze to FG: Ban BBnaija now, ithasnomoralvalue

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, UMUAHIA Comment(0)

A week after a Northern group decried the moral corruption of the popular TV show, Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija), Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), apex youth organisation in Igboland has again called on the Federal Government to fast -track banning of the programme due to its lewd content.

 

The National President of OYC, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, lamented the negative effects and debasing influence of the BBNAIJA Show on the fragile moral upbringing in families and schools.

 

While highlighting the group’s leadership programme to be anchored by the National Directorate of Leadership and Social Reengineering, he pointed out that BBnaija does not have any moral value “especially at this period that Nigeria youths have lost sense of societal values and norms.”

 

“With lack of moral values among teenagers in Nigeria, BBnaija is a social monster that has come to ruin the lives of Nigerian youths, mostly the teenagers who are easily get carried away by social trends,” he added.

 

Igboayaka held that the majority of Nigerian youths were not mentally mature to be participating or watching such semipackaged pornographic programmes that add little or zero solution to the social problems confronting the society.

 

He, therefore, urged the Federal Ministry of Youth and National Orientation Agency to present more reasonable youth programmes or TV shows that would promote value system, norms as well as intellectual qualification of Nigerian youths

