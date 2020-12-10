News

Ohanaeze to FG: Caution NEF leader, Abdullahi, over allegation against Igbo

The President- General of O h a n a e z e Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, has frowned at an incendiary, unsubstantiated and provocative statement credited to leader of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi, alleging that most violent acts against the northerners were being perpetrated by the Igbo. Apparently miffed, Nwodo said that the unprovoked outburst by Abdullahi was capable of setting the country ablaze.

The President-General in a release by his Media Adviser, Chief Emeka Attamah, wondered where and when the Igbo would have killed their northern brothers when there had never been any case of mayhem and killings against the north in any Igbo-speaking state. He, however, challenged Abdullahi to make public facts to substantiate his wild and malicious claim, unless it was not intended to set up the Igbo for another round of killings in the north, adding that with the statement, the Igbo in the north were not safe. The President-General reminded Abdullahi that on the contrary, the Igbo had borne the brunt and been victims of age-long and misguided attacks and bloody orgies by their northern “brothers” at the slightest upheavals in the country, sometimes even as a result of an event outside the country, and no restitution has ever been made for such losses.

Meanwhile NEF yesterday called on the South- East governors to ensure adequate protection for northerners living in the region. NEF which made the call in Enugu during a fact-finding meeting with northerners resident in the South-East geo-political zone said it deplored any form of attack on northerners resident in the Southern part of the country, stressing that the nation’s constitution had guaranteed protection and freedom to all Nigerians who resided in any part of the country. Speaking at the meeting, NEF’s spokesman, Dr. Hakeem Ahmed, said an alleged attack on Northerners during the #EndSARS protest was unprovoked and must not be repeated.

He said: “We were very concerned with the fate of our kith and kin, who live in the Southern part of the country. “We continue to observe the experience of our people in the Southern part of the country; experiences that were very sad, we didn’t find reason our people should be subject of attack. Our people were not against this protest, they did not stop anybody, we have evidence. “We took our time to assess these damages, we sent people who came and you gave graphic details of your experiences, they came back and we felt we have to come. “What you went through must never be allowed to happen again; we have been to Rivers State where the governor gave us his word and we are beginning to see the result of that engagement.”

