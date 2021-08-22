News Top Stories

Ohanaeze to FG: Count Ndigbo out of 368 grazing reserves

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

…declares any gov who shifts ground on open grazing public enemy

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has called on the governors of the five South-Eastern states to stand firm on the ban on open grazing in the region. This is as it urged the Federal Government to count the Igbo States out of the plans for grazing reserves. The call came as a reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent approval and recommendation of a committee on the review of 368 grazing sites across 25 states of the federation. Ohanaeze urged the South- East Governors to suppress the temptation of giving up the stance on open grazing ban by Southern Governors as no Governor will take the risks of donation of lands for grazing reserves in Igbo land to Fulani herdsmen without facing the curses, ex-communication, and consequences as number one enemy of the Igbos.

In a statement by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary- General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide the apex Igbo socio-cultural group warned that Igbos will never accept any attempt aimed at giving space to murderous enemies in their land. “Ndigbo will not condone further obnoxious policies from the Federal Government aimed at helping the enemies especially the murderous herdsmen to erect a “Taliban State” in South- Eastern Nigeria.

“South-East Governors Forum had in the past given the Igbo’s verdict that there are no available lands for Grazing Reserves or Ruga in anywhere in the East, so we hope that no Igbo Governor sabotage this verdict, as it won’t go without sanctions.” Ohanaeze said that the timing of the approval of 368 Grazing reserves by the Federal Government appears to checkmate the implementation of the ban on open grazing by Southern Governors. Ohanaeze added that it is aware that the Federal Government may resort to using the instruments of power to deny any governor who opposed the move some privileges, but insisted that no governor must betray the people by accepting anything called grazing reserves in Igbo-land. The apex Igbo socio-cultural group urged all governors in the ruling party who feel that their political party will not take it easy with them should they oppose the grazing reserve policy to quickly defect and join forces with the governors of the opposition party and defend their people.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Editorial Top Stories

Need for strategic weapon recovery programme

Posted on Author Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 President Muhammadu Buhari recently expressed concerns about proliferation of small arms in the country during a virtual meeting with state governors and security chiefs. Disturbed with the development, the President queried the security and intelligence chiefs on how terrorists and bandits still have access to small weapons to carry out their nefarious activities despite […]
News

COVID-19: PTF declares FCT hot spot of community spread

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Presidential Task Force on coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has declared the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as one of the red spots of community spread of the disease in the country. Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said this yesterday while receiving donations of Personal […]
News

40m Children’ll access quality education if students, teachers are safe – FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Federal Government has disclosed that over 40million children would enjoy increased access and quality of education, once the safety of students and teachers in and out of school was guaranteed. Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, made this known yesterday in Abuja, at the inauguration of the “Safe to School, Be Seen, Be […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica