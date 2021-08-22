Ohanaeze to FG: Count Ndigbo out of 368 grazing reserves

…declares any gov who shifts ground on open grazing public enemy

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has called on the governors of the five South-Eastern states to stand firm on the ban on open grazing in the region. This is as it urged the Federal Government to count the Igbo States out of the plans for grazing reserves. The call came as a reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent approval and recommendation of a committee on the review of 368 grazing sites across 25 states of the federation. Ohanaeze urged the South- East Governors to suppress the temptation of giving up the stance on open grazing ban by Southern Governors as no Governor will take the risks of donation of lands for grazing reserves in Igbo land to Fulani herdsmen without facing the curses, ex-communication, and consequences as number one enemy of the Igbos.

In a statement by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary- General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide the apex Igbo socio-cultural group warned that Igbos will never accept any attempt aimed at giving space to murderous enemies in their land. “Ndigbo will not condone further obnoxious policies from the Federal Government aimed at helping the enemies especially the murderous herdsmen to erect a “Taliban State” in South- Eastern Nigeria.

“South-East Governors Forum had in the past given the Igbo’s verdict that there are no available lands for Grazing Reserves or Ruga in anywhere in the East, so we hope that no Igbo Governor sabotage this verdict, as it won’t go without sanctions.” Ohanaeze said that the timing of the approval of 368 Grazing reserves by the Federal Government appears to checkmate the implementation of the ban on open grazing by Southern Governors. Ohanaeze added that it is aware that the Federal Government may resort to using the instruments of power to deny any governor who opposed the move some privileges, but insisted that no governor must betray the people by accepting anything called grazing reserves in Igbo-land. The apex Igbo socio-cultural group urged all governors in the ruling party who feel that their political party will not take it easy with them should they oppose the grazing reserve policy to quickly defect and join forces with the governors of the opposition party and defend their people.

