Ohanaeze to FG: Produce Kanu in court

*Says it should also explore dialogue with IPOB as it did with Miyetti Allah

The pan-Igbo socio cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu is produced in court on Thursday.

The National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, who made the call in a statement released to journalists in Enugu on Monday, said producing Kanu had become necessary to prove to the global community that he is not only hale and hearty but that shady judicial process was not being contemplated while on trial.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo stands on a firm wicket to proclaim that the agitation and youth restiveness in the South East of Nigeria is simply a reaction or an effect or the consequences of an orchestrated alienation by the Federal Government over the years.

“The theory of causality quickly reminds us that a phenomenon or a chain of phenomena contributes to the production of other forms of phenomena; where the cause is partly responsible for the effect. On the other hand, not until some of the issues of obvious injustice against the Igbo are seen to be addressed, the chains of catastrophe that threaten the corporate existence of Nigeria may well-nigh be inevitable.

“History shows that it is extremely difficult to have peace amidst injustice. Emphatically, we need not look elsewhere to know that IPOB is simply an exponent of Igbo collective sentiments and predicaments in our tortuous journey and an unquantifiable sacrifice for one Nigeria,” the stated noted.

The publicity secretary said that the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador George Obiozor had in his inaugural speech on January 20, 2021 called on the Presidency to consider dialogue as a panacea to peace; insisting that the jackboot approach to the IPOB uprising will rather aggravate the precarious situation.

“Professor Obiozor, a seasoned diplomat and scholar urged the Federal Government to reconsider the use of force in solving the present national crises.”

Ohanaeze recalls with consternation that on May 2, 2019, a Federal Government delegation led by the Minister of Interior, Abdul-Rahman Dambazau, held a meeting with national leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), as part of steps to address the country’s security challenges.

