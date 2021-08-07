News Top Stories

Ohanaeze to FG: Release Kanu unconditionally to avert breakdown of law

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on Friday demanded that the Federal Government (FG) must release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) unconditionally to avert possible breakdown of law and order across the country. Ohanaeze said that the continuous incarceration of Kanu will attract grave consequences on Nigeria and the Nigerian Government.

The apex Igbo sociocultural organization also said that the sit-at-home declaration issued by IPOB aimed at pressurizing the Nigerian authorities to release Kanu will destroy the backstage activities and efforts of Igbo leaders and Politicians to use diplomatic means to get him released. Recall that the IPOB last week declared that every Monday will henceforth be “a ghost Monday” stressing that the declaration takes effect from Monday, August 9, 2021.

The group said that the South East and other neighbouring areas where it sees as Biafra-land will be on lockdown every Monday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm until their leader; Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is released by the federal government. “IPOB should review their stance and unveil more strategic planning with Southern Nigerian governors and legislators to press for the release of Nnamdi Kanu without hurting or subjecting the people to sorrow, affliction and despair,” a statement credited to Ohaneze disclosed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Six more killed in Ibadan rival youth groups’ clashes

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Aside two persons that were reportedly killed in a gang war on Thursday evening in some streets of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, at least six more people have allegedly been killed following the clash between some youths which spilled into Friday morning. The six people, Saturday Telegraph learnt, were killed in a street fight […]
News Top Stories

Kalu urges Turkey to assist Nigeria on security

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged the Republic of Turkey to assist Nigeria in the fight against insurgency and general insecurity in the country.   Kalu, who is also the Chief Whip of the Senate, made the request during a visit to the Turkish Ambassador- Designate to Nigeria, Hidayet […]
News

COVID-19: Lalong directs arrest of defaulters

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

P lateau State Governor and Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong, has directed the State COVID-19 Task Force to start arresting defaulters in six Local governments Areas of the state. The Local Government Areas are those with the highest prevalence increase of confirmed cases of COVID-19 who have disregarded the guidelines put in place […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica