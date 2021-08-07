Ohanaeze to FG: Release Kanu unconditionally to avert breakdown of law

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on Friday demanded that the Federal Government (FG) must release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) unconditionally to avert possible breakdown of law and order across the country. Ohanaeze said that the continuous incarceration of Kanu will attract grave consequences on Nigeria and the Nigerian Government.

The apex Igbo sociocultural organization also said that the sit-at-home declaration issued by IPOB aimed at pressurizing the Nigerian authorities to release Kanu will destroy the backstage activities and efforts of Igbo leaders and Politicians to use diplomatic means to get him released. Recall that the IPOB last week declared that every Monday will henceforth be “a ghost Monday” stressing that the declaration takes effect from Monday, August 9, 2021.

The group said that the South East and other neighbouring areas where it sees as Biafra-land will be on lockdown every Monday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm until their leader; Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is released by the federal government. “IPOB should review their stance and unveil more strategic planning with Southern Nigerian governors and legislators to press for the release of Nnamdi Kanu without hurting or subjecting the people to sorrow, affliction and despair,” a statement credited to Ohaneze disclosed.

