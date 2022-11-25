News Top Stories

Ohanaeze to Hakeem Baba-Ahmed: We support Obi to the hilt; he represents body, soul of Ndigbo

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, again, reaffirmed its unflinching support for the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, declaring that he represents the body and soul of Ndigbo. Ohanaeze Ndigbo was reacting to a statement credited to Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the Spokesman of the Northern Elder’s Forum wherein he expressed worry about the position of the South East towards Obi. According to Baba- Ahmed: “We don’t know whether they (Ndigbo) are in support of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party or not.

The nation can see what is happening now and if the South East fails to line up behind Obi, they should not blame anybody.” Baba-Ahmed also charged the Igbo to: “Reach out to other Nigerians and tell them they are supporting Obi not because he is an Igbo man but because he is the best.”

The reacting to the remark in Enugu yesterday, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia stated that the apex Igbo group as led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor would want to reassure the Northern Elders Forum and indeed the whole Nigeria that the South East of Nigeria or better put, the Igbo are solidly behind our illustrious son, Mr. Peter Obi. “There is no gainsaying the distraction by the negligible minority-elite, who by the aid of the social media have over exaggerated their selfworth, authority, power and political relevance.

“Instructively, the Christian religion informs that in every twelve, there must be a Judas, This is a statement of fact, history, experience and a sociopolitical imperative. “In other words, it is rather inconceivable to expect everybody to support Obi. What is important is that the Obi-Datti movement has gained the support of over ninety percent Igbo and continues to swell with time. “Ohanaeze will not join issues with those who are opposed to the collective Igbo aspiration with hope that, as in every ideology, more converts will key in when the logs of wood in their eyes are cleared.” Ohanaeze said that her support to Obi was not because of his “Igboness” as rightly pointed out by Baba -Ahmed, but that what goes for Obi today was the awesome quality service he rendered to his people as a governor.

 

