Ohanaeze to IPOB: Reciting Biafra anthem in schools is open invitation for military invasion 

Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on Wednesday cautioned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on their proposed move to implement a ban on the Nigeria anthem across the South East and replace it with that of Biafra.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group warned IPOB that the vocalization of the Biafra anthem in primary and secondary schools in the zone may attract military invasion, as the Federal Government is not liekly to take it lightly.

New Telegraph reports that IPOB’s Head of Directorates, Mazi Chika Edoziem in his New Year message announced a ban of the Nigerian national anthem in all the schools within the South East from this year.

According to Edoziem: “Beginning from tonight, no more Nigerian national anthems in all schools in Biafraland. Our Children must no longer be reminded daily that they are under oppression by singing the national anthem of the oppressor.

“School authorities and proprietors have a responsibility to teach our children our national anthem. The Biafran national anthem.”

Edoziem also said that the ban placed on cows will take effect in April, stressing that effective from that month: “Fulani cows will not be used for any social or ceremonial events and festivals in Biafraland.

“Our native cows will be used instead for these events traditional custodians of our culture, the clergy and town unions must ensure that this message gets to the grassroots.

“We cannot continue to eat and bring cause and damnation upon our land and upon ourselves by consuming cows that were used for bestiality.”

But reacting to these statements, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, said that attempt to implement such might make the Federal Government unleash her odious bitterness on the South East.

He added that when such moves attract the attention of the Federal Government, it may lead to rescinding to the request of Igbo leaders to release IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Isiguzoro also urged IPOB to rethink, as such a move could be destructive routes to the campaign for the Igbo Presidency in 2023.

He further said that taking such action is tantamount to dimensional lunacy capable of fertilizing the basis for possible military raids on all public schools in Southeastern Nigeria.

Isiguzoro said Ohanaeze is saddled with the obligation to speak the truth to IPOB and others at all times, especially to prevent projects that will endanger the lives of Igbos by both internal and external organisations.

“Reciting of Biafra anthem in public schools is now prohibited, forbidden and proscribed, as South East is still an integral part of Nigeria, we can not afford to mislead, misinform and discombobulate our pupils into trending into a path that will attract grave consequences for Ndigbo.

“Reciting the Biafra anthems in public schools is an invitation for the military invasion to the South East,” he said.

He said that Ndigbo must flout the IPOB order which he described as a “despicable order of absurdity”, as it will be the rationale for future deployment of the newly acquired Tucson fighter jets to Southeastern Nigeria.

 

