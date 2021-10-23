News

Ohanaeze to Malami: Heaping all criminal acts on IPOB, Kanu will not help matters

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday advised the federal government especially the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to stop heaping all criminalities on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, stressing that those efforts are wasteful and will not help to resolve the problems.

Reacting to the allegations by Malami linking Kanu to the murder of Ahmed Gulak and Dr. Chike Akunyili as well as 178 others, the spokesperson of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, in an exclusive chat with Saturday Telegraph, reiterated Ohanaeze’s call on the federal government to adopt dialogue with IPOB in resolving the matter. Ohanaeze faulted Malami for listing such allegations against IPOB when there were no investigative reports, confessional statements or court convictions; noting that the Attorney General of the Federation owes Nigerians a duty to explain how he came to such conclusions. The apex Igbo group said that if the federal government was prepared to dialogue with Boko Haram, bandits and Fulani herdsmen, they should equally be prepared to dialogue with IPOB. He further stated that: “For Ohanaeze, it’s a surprise that cases still being investigated that the Attorney General of the federation will conclude, and list all these things as if the evidence is already there or the investigations have been concluded.

“So he owes a duty to Nigerians to explain exactly how he came about the destruction of the palace of Oba of Lagos, the killing of the husband of Dr. Dora Akunyili (Chike), the killing of the traditional rulers and also Ahmed Gulak. Assuming that confessional statements have been made or investigations have been completed or cases have been tried in court and established then I think that’s where it is easy to believe him. “But when some of the cases are still having investigations going on and he is now coming to a conclusion, he owes it a duty to Nigerians to explain how he arrived at what he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Oil no longer Nigeria’s major income earner –FG

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

NASS pledges speedy passage of PIB   Sylva: NNPC won’t be scrapped     Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva, yesterday, stated that crude oil would  soon lose its value in Nigeria as the mainstay of the economy just as the product is fast losing its economic relevance in many countries of […]
News

PTI Principal to Delta youths: Take advantage of skills acquisitions

Posted on Author Ola James

The Acting Principal and Chief Executive of Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr. Henry Adimula, has advised the more than 50 Urhobo youths selected from the 24 Urhobo kingdoms to make the best use of the three months computer training programme provided by the institute. The acting principal […]
News

Irans top nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran

Posted on Author Reporter

  Iran’s most senior nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has been assassinated near the capital Tehran, the country’s defence ministry has confirmed. Fakhrizadeh died in hospital after being attacked in Damavand county. Iranian news agencies said assailants targeted his car with a bomb before shooting at him, reports the BBC. Western intelligence agencies view him as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica