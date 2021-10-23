Ohanaeze to Malami: Heaping all criminal acts on IPOB, Kanu will not help matters

The Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday advised the federal government especially the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to stop heaping all criminalities on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, stressing that those efforts are wasteful and will not help to resolve the problems.

Reacting to the allegations by Malami linking Kanu to the murder of Ahmed Gulak and Dr. Chike Akunyili as well as 178 others, the spokesperson of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, in an exclusive chat with Saturday Telegraph, reiterated Ohanaeze’s call on the federal government to adopt dialogue with IPOB in resolving the matter. Ohanaeze faulted Malami for listing such allegations against IPOB when there were no investigative reports, confessional statements or court convictions; noting that the Attorney General of the Federation owes Nigerians a duty to explain how he came to such conclusions. The apex Igbo group said that if the federal government was prepared to dialogue with Boko Haram, bandits and Fulani herdsmen, they should equally be prepared to dialogue with IPOB. He further stated that: “For Ohanaeze, it’s a surprise that cases still being investigated that the Attorney General of the federation will conclude, and list all these things as if the evidence is already there or the investigations have been concluded.

“So he owes a duty to Nigerians to explain exactly how he came about the destruction of the palace of Oba of Lagos, the killing of the husband of Dr. Dora Akunyili (Chike), the killing of the traditional rulers and also Ahmed Gulak. Assuming that confessional statements have been made or investigations have been completed or cases have been tried in court and established then I think that’s where it is easy to believe him. “But when some of the cases are still having investigations going on and he is now coming to a conclusion, he owes it a duty to Nigerians to explain how he arrived at what he said.

