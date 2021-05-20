Ohanaeze to Malami: Your open grazing-motor spare parts comment is incendiary

Pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has taken a swipe at the Attorney General of the Federal and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami over his stance against the ban of open-grazing in Southern Nigeria by the governors of the South.

Reacting to Malami’s comment that banning open grazing in the South is like banning the sale of motor spare parts in the North, Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, in a statement released to journalists in Enugu on Thursday, said such a comparison was malevolent, ominous and incendiary.

Ohanaeze said Malami’s attempt, as a chief law officer, to twist the law, was heartbreaking and sad.

“The attention of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has been drawn to the statement credited to Mr Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice where he stated that: “The decision by the Southern governors to ban open grazing in the South is unconstitutional and is like a ban on the sale of motor spare parts in the North. Such a remark by a chief law officer of a federation. is thoughtless, insidious and prejudicial,” the apex Igbo group said.

